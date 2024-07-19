The quality of city life is seemingly defined by 2 things: work and play opportunities.

Cities that are bursting at the seams with recreational activities, from physical activities to nightlife partying, tend to be among some of the more popular places to live in the country.

While the financial aspect of city life is also pretty important, WalletHub focused on the American cities that are the best recreation spots and offer the most active lifestyles.

The outlet compared America's top 100 largest cities and ranked them based on the number of indoor and outdoor leisure activities, parks, movie theaters, coffee shops and more.

In the end, two cities from New York made the cut: New York City (obviously) and Buffalo.

Buffalo was ranked 52nd on the list of America's best recreation cities while New York City claimed 21st place.

Buffalo scored highest in the number of entertainment and recreational facilities, while it also earned favorable marks for overall cost and also for the quality of its parks. Unfortunately, its overall ranking took a massive hit by coming in dead last in the "weather" category, meaning the city had the worst climate in the entire country.

New York City ranked second-highest in terms of the quality of its parks, and also seventh best in terms of number of entertainment venues and recreational facilities.

On the downside, the Big Apple was ranked 5th worst overall for cost, which shouldn't come as that big of a surprise. Interestingly enough, the city was also found to have the fourth-highest cost for bowling... of all things.

Even stranger, New York was found to have the second-fewest coffee shops per capita, which is something I find incredibly hard to believe.

WalletHub mentioned that cities with stronger recreational opportunities lead to a higher quality of life, which can reduce health care costs and also take a bite out of air pollution.

Do you think Utica, Rome, Herkimer, and Syracuse are recreational-friendly cities? While WalletHub didn't touch medium to smaller cities in this latest roundup, you guys can weigh in on the station app's chat feature below.

