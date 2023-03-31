NY State Police Investigating Stabbing in the Town of Boonville

New York State Police patrols were called to FOX Court in the Town of Boonville in the early morning hours of Friday, March 31st, following a report of a stabbing.

Troopers arrested 28-year-old Jeffrey R. Lawson, on charges of Assault in the 2nd degree, a class “D” felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.

According to a release issued by New York State Police, when troopers arrived on the scene, they located the 35-year-old male victim who sustained multiple stab wounds to the head, back, left abdomen, and left leg. Troopers say, the victim was then airlifted to Upstate University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has not been identified by police.

Troopers located Lawson at the scene, 7024 Fox Court and placed him into custody without incident.

Lawson was transported to the Oneida County Jail where he was awaiting arraignment in Oneida County Court.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

