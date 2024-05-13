A new survey of the 250 "most envied" school districts placed three from New York at the very top.

Though we may have a lot to complain about living in New York, the state does put a lot of emphasis on its strong education system. The Empire State has garnered a relatively positive reputation for its academics.

The latest US News & World Report put several New York high schools at the top of its national rankings this year. Shortly after that, another report named New York State's school system the fourth-best in America.

When it comes to higher education, New York is home to the best marketing school in the country and the 2nd best school for veterinary sciences.

Now a new report has looked into the nation's best school districts and the Empire State performed very strongly.

Test Prep Insight polled thousands of parents across the country to determine the "most envied school districts." Parents shared the districts they would want their child to attend and 3 from New York made the top 25.

In 13th place was Syosset Central School District located in Oyster Bay, NY. The district claims to be among the top 5 in the country and also the third best in New York State.

The next two districts from the state made Test Prep Insight's top 5, with the Jericho Union Free School District finishing in third overall. This school has obtained high marks via the ranking website Niche and US News & World highlights its strong student-teacher ratio despite enrolling over 3,100 students.

Coming in at #2 was Great Neck Public Schools, which also has A+ marks from Niche for its academics, administration, activities, and college prep.

As for why parents named this the second most-envied school district in the country, said Test Prep Insight:

Known for its high student achievement, Great Neck in Nassau County provides a well-rounded education with strong programs in arts, sciences, and extracurricular activities.

Other schools from the state to make the top 250 are as follows:

#250 - Cornwall Central School District

#249 - Albion City School District

#236 - Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District

#141 - Scarsdale Union Free School District

#140 - Roslyn Union Free School District

#139 - Half Hollow Hills Central School District

#126 - Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District

#89 - Bronxville Union Free School District

Do you agree these schools are worth the hype? Sound off on the station app by hitting up the chat feature.

If you're curious about the best school districts here in Central New York, scroll through the gallery below.

