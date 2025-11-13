New York’s All-Electric Construction Mandate on Hold

New York State's All Electric Building Law, which was set to take effect on Jan 1, has been temporarily halted.

The bill, which was signed into law in 2023 by Gov. Kathy Hochul, required new construction buildings in the state that are below seven stories have electric heat and appliances and not natural gas or other fossil fuel sources of energy. Any commercial building with 10,000 square feet or more would also fall under the mandate and by 2029, all construction in New York would apply.

The delay in implementing the code happened Wednesday in court where trade groups and unions were suing the state over the law. Attorneys for New York agreed to pause the requirements until the court case is resolved.

Governor Kathy Hochul says, despite the pause, she is still committed to the law.

"The governor remains committed to the all-electric-buildings law and believes this action will help the state defend it, as well as reduce regulatory uncertainty for developers during this period of litigation. Governor Hochul remains resolved to providing more affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for New Yorkers," said Ken Lovett, Gov. Hochul's senior communications advisor on energy and environment.

Meanwhile, Representative Elise Stefanik who has announced she's running against Hochul for governor, said the Governor is hiding the ban on gas stoves until after the election.

"Kathy Hochul is lying to New Yorkers. She wants them to believe there will not be a gas stove ban and all-electric mandate policies that will absolutely crush New York’s economy and cause a skyrocketing of prices further worsening the affordability crisis. This is a cynical political 'pause' so she can screw New Yorkers with higher prices after the election," Stefanik said.

Stefanik said the Governor thinks New Yorkers are stupid.

"New York needs a full repeal and only a full repeal of the gas stove ban. Not this desperate pause to try to resuscitate her abysmal polling numbers. It is corrupt, cynical, and it is why New Yorkers of all parties despise Kathy Hochul," she said.

Under the law banning natural gas, existing structures would not be affected by the new rules. However, critics say demand would be so low as a result of the new law, the cost of natural gas would eventually skyrocket for existing customers.

