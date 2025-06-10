A small shop that was New York's go-to place for authentic Italian food and goods is going out of business.

The news comes just days after the beloved Italian eatery, Domenico's Restaurant in Levittown, announced it was permanently closing by month's end.

Another recent closure was the Trestle Restaurant & Pub in Watervliet, which abruptly closed last month and left patrons heartbroken.

Now, those who loved buying food and goods from Italy will soon have to find a new place to enjoy a taste of home.

Bari Pork Store to Close after Incredible 56-Year Run

The lights are going dark on a store that's been a part of Brooklyn's Italian community since 1969.

Bari Pork Store, which called itself " The last real Salumeria on 18th Avenue" and "King of the Sausage," will cease operations on June 30.

Patrons would rave about its fantastic selection of meats and the quality of its Italian delicacies. It also earned praise for their impressive heroes.

Owners Tony Turrigiano and George Firrantello confirmed the closure to WABC, citing economic pressures as reason for the closure.

The loss of foot traffic and rising prices forced the owners to end the store's impressive 56-year run.

Said Turrigiano, "Let's put it this way - our people who eat this food are not around. They moved out of the neighborhood."

He reminisced about coming to America when he was 9 and how there used to be Italian stores just like Bari Pork Store on every corner.

Daily Life In Rome Dan Kitwood/Getty Images loading...

Through the years, those stores disappeared - but Bari remained as a haven for those missing a taste of home.

Soon, it will join countless other stores that have shuttered across New York State. People have until June 30 to visit Bari Pork Store one last time.

