If your resolution this year was to relax, we have some good news.

While 2020 may have officially been the most stressful year on record, stress levels are not dropping from their record highs.

A recent survey found 43% of American adults face elevated anxiety levels. The Mayo Clinic says unchecked stress can manifest as burnout or other health issues like depression and obesity.

For those looking to tame stress, a popular option is to head to the local studio for some yoga.

Park Exercises Keystone/Getty Images loading...

Yoga is an ancient practice that originated in India. Boiled down, it's a practice meant to strengthen the body and increase its flexibility through a series of practiced poses.

It's been scientifically proven that yoga has a positive impact on the brain and body. A Stanford report found the activity regulates stress response systems and lowers cortisol levels.

While cortisol is a hormone the body produces, doctors often refer to it as the "stress hormone."

Our bodies naturally produce it when we're under pressure; but too much of it can result in health issues like weight gain, mood swings, slowed healing, and other alarming symptoms.

Students Practice The Unique Bikram Yoga Matt Cardy/Getty Images loading...

That is why some turn to practicing yoga, which can help reverse some of the unattractive complications of stress and cortisol.

A new report from Caldera Spas has found New York is the #1 best state for the activity.

The Empire State has some of the highest number of yoga studios and instructors. The state respectively has 2 yoga studios per 100,000 people and roughly 3,160 yoga instructors.

Additionally, residents here have expressed the most interest in the practice, which Caldera Spas says is indicated through Google searches.

The report noted that New York recently ranked among the top 5 healthiest states in the country.

U.S. News & World said the Empire State has the 5th healthiest population in the United States.

Amid An Unseasonably Rainy Summer, Warm Weather Draws New Yorkers To Parks Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

While these reports might not be linked, correlations can be made.

That all being said, if you've been feeling antsy and have been dealing with unwanted weight gain, you might want to consider yoga. Who knows, it might just be the solution to all your problems.

12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter Snow is back in the forecast. Make sure you have these essential supplies in your vehicle before flakes start to fall. Gallery Credit: Megan

Get our free mobile app

The 5 Most Underrated Towns in New York State For those searching for a quick retreat to a place that has not yet been discovered by tourists, check out these 5 that SecretNYC highlighted. Yes, the Big Apple itself had some hot takes about places more people should visit. Do you agree? Gallery Credit: Megan