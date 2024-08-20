New York High School Named Third Most Expensive in the Nation

New York High School Named Third Most Expensive in the Nation

Would you pay nearly $100,000 a year to send your child to high school?

Tuition for college and private high school has skyrocketed in recent years. Many New York colleges are charging students over $90k to attend during the 2024-2025 academic year.

Which is why it shouldn't be all that surprising that student debt in the Empire State is out of control.

If you thought the higher education scene was pricey, wait until you hear how costly it is to attend private high school in New York State.

A new study from the Alot Education Publication revealed the most expensive high school in every state and determined one particular New York institution had the third highest tuition in the entire country.

That would be THINK Global School in Manhattan, which is charging students $94,050 to attend this year.

Said the survey:

This high school is a global school because, throughout your four years of high school, you travel to and study in four different countries.

While that seems like an exciting opportunity, students could literally buy themselves a starter home with all the money they spent on tuition. Or even afford an extravagant family vacation at each location of study.

So, which two schools asked for even more money than New York? That would be Connecticut's Pinnacle School, which charges $107,000 a year, and Valley View School in Massachusetts, which asks for $125,000 a year.

Rounding out the top 5 was Vermont's Greenwood School with an asking price of $92,900 a year, and Brehm Preparatory School in Illinois, which charges $86,346 a year.

It should be noted a majority of these schools specialize in special education, and act as a boarding school for kids who may fall behind in a traditional public school.

So, taking all those "specialty" labels away, here are New York's top 5 most expensive, 4-year private high schools.

Do you think it's right for private institutions to charge so much money? Why do you think these places of learning need over $100k a year in tuition?

Send us your thoughts using the station app, linked below:

