If you're craving sushi, did you know New York is home to 3 of the best sushi restaurants in America?

Here is the downside of spending 2 weeks in Japan.

My brain has locked onto what takoyaki, tempura, soba, uni, wagyu beef, and fresh fatty tuna on a bed of fluffy white rice tasted like there, and will not stop with the comparisons.

Those who experienced the same know exactly what I am talking about.

It's like eating fresh tomato pie or riggies here in CNY and trying them in another state. You'll also find yourself preferring the originals.

When it comes to Japanese food, the good news is New York is home to plenty of top tier restaurants. Here in Central New York, we have Mitsuba and Lotus Garden that create the most decadent and delicious dishes.

Now, a study has found that the Empire State is home to three of the best Japanese restaurants in the entire country.

Mashed came out with its list of "The Absolute Best Japanese Restaurants in the US" and gave the lion's share of mentions to New York.

In fact, all 3 of our restaurants topped the prestigious list.

Technically, New York has four mentions if you consider the one national chain that has 2 locations in the state.

That restaurant, which came at the bottom of the list, was Nobu.

In third place was Masa, which is located in New York City.

This joint is actually at the top of Travel + Leisure Magazine's list and is the proud owner of 3 Michelin stars.

Unfortunately, that means the food at Masa is wickedly expensive, so it is a place where one wants to splurge on decadent food created by master chef Masayoshi Takayama.

In second place was Sushi by Bou, which has 4 locations in Manhattan, as well as Albany and Westhampton Beach.The establishment is helmed by chef Dave Bouhadana, who made waves earlier in his career at Sushi Dojo when he refused Department of Health orders to wear gloves while handling raw fish.

Chef Bou then opened his quirky establishment that utilizes the "omakase" concept, where diners are delivered a set number of small plates uniquely designed by the chef. The 12-course meal is served over an hour window

Finally, topping the prestigious list is Sushi Nakazawa. The establishment is officially America's #1 Japanese restaurant, according to Mashed.

This pricey establishment also follows the Japanese "omakase" style with a 20-course tasting that will run you between $150 and $180 depending on where you sit.

Apparently, the food here will blow the dome straight off your head with its deliciousness.

The New York Times once raved that every dish there was "original and unexpected. I also knew that no other omakase meal lobbed out so many thrilling pieces of sushi, or was quite as entertaining."

All that being said, where is your favorite Japanese restaurant? Let us know by giving us a shout using the station app below.

