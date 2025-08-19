NYS Police Labor Day “Drive Sober” Campaign is Running Through Sept. 1

The annual New York State Police Labor Day "Drive Sober" campaign is underway throughout the state through Labor Day, September 1, 2025.

Troopers and local law enforcement will be out in force this week and next week as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to prevent drugged and drunk driving. The national enforcement period started on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 1, 2025.

"Labor Day weekend traditionally results in heavy traffic throughout the state. This increased flow of traffic also brings with it an increase in accidents, serious injuries, and fatalities and police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from our highways," according to a release from the New York State Police.

Read More: Weather Forecasting: Farmer's Almanac vs. Meteorologists

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Year-round our members work to reduce drunk driving crashes and promote traffic safety. Our goal during this campaign is to ensure we can take intoxicated and drug impaired drivers off our road and prevent senseless tragedies. I thank the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee for their shared commitment in making New York’s roadways safer.”

Here's what drivers can expect:

• Sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by State Police and local law enforcement agencies during this holiday weekend

• Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law.

• CITE vehicles allow the Trooper to better observe driving violations. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

James said, "This initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to even report a suspected impaired driver."

Last year, during the 2024 Labor Day weekend enforcement alone, which ran from Friday, August 30, 2024, through Monday, September 2, 2024, State Police issued 10,240 total tickets and arrested 232 individuals for DWI. This year's campaign has been extended by more than a week.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler