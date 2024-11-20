World Report: New York Has the Best Airport in North America
Next time you fly out of New York, you might be doing it at the #1 airport in the entire country.
The Empire State was given an early Christmas present ahead of the hectic holiday travel season.
A national report of America's best airports gave New York the top spot for a second year in a row.
Business Traveller has released its annual survey ranking the world's best airlines, airports, and accommodations.
Singapore Changi Airport was voted best in the world, followed by second place Heathrow Airport in London and Doha's Hamad International Airport in third.
Unsurprisingly, no airport in North America snagged a spot in the top 5, or in the category for "Best Airport for Shopping." The latter category voted Heathrow to the #1 spot, for those curious.
The report also has regionalized awards for airports across the world, and John F. Kennedy Airport was crowned the best in North America.
This is the second year in a row JFK scored the top honor, beating out Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago O'Hare, and Dallas Fort Worth; who respectively rounded out the top four.
The recognition comes as the Port Authority chips away at JFK's multi-year renovation. Projects include construction continuing on the new Terminal One and a four-point-two-billion-dollar Terminal 6.
The Port Authority reacted to the high honor, saying the accolade is just one of many to come for JFK.
The airport was recently found to be the sixth busiest in America, welcoming over 62.5 million passengers across its 90 airlines last year. Port Authority says 2023 was also the busiest year ever on record for JFK.
While this is great news for New York State, it also paints a vivid picture for how the holiday travel season is going to go.
Read More: NY Airports Have the Worst Holiday Wait Times in America
With initial forecasts anticipating an even busier year than 2023, travelers are encouraged to arrive for their flight more than 2 hours ahead of its departure and consider signing up for TSA PreCheck to save time in security.
Expect These 10 Food Shortages in New York before the Holidays
Gallery Credit: Riviera Produce
12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter
Gallery Credit: Megan
The 5 Things Most Likely to Kill You in New York
Gallery Credit: U.S. Career Institute