Next time you fly out of New York, you might be doing it at the #1 airport in the entire country.

The Empire State was given an early Christmas present ahead of the hectic holiday travel season.

A national report of America's best airports gave New York the top spot for a second year in a row.

Delays And Cancellations Continue To Plague Airline Industry Heading Into Holiday Weekend Getty Images loading...

Business Traveller has released its annual survey ranking the world's best airlines, airports, and accommodations.

Singapore Changi Airport was voted best in the world, followed by second place Heathrow Airport in London and Doha's Hamad International Airport in third.

Unsurprisingly, no airport in North America snagged a spot in the top 5, or in the category for "Best Airport for Shopping." The latter category voted Heathrow to the #1 spot, for those curious.

The report also has regionalized awards for airports across the world, and John F. Kennedy Airport was crowned the best in North America.

Biden Administration Reinstates COVID Travel Ban For Non-US Residents Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

This is the second year in a row JFK scored the top honor, beating out Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago O'Hare, and Dallas Fort Worth; who respectively rounded out the top four.

The recognition comes as the Port Authority chips away at JFK's multi-year renovation. Projects include construction continuing on the new Terminal One and a four-point-two-billion-dollar Terminal 6.

The Port Authority reacted to the high honor, saying the accolade is just one of many to come for JFK.

American Airlines Unveils New $1.1 Billion Terminal At JFK Airport Chris Hondros/Getty Images loading...

The airport was recently found to be the sixth busiest in America, welcoming over 62.5 million passengers across its 90 airlines last year. Port Authority says 2023 was also the busiest year ever on record for JFK.

While this is great news for New York State, it also paints a vivid picture for how the holiday travel season is going to go.

Read More: NY Airports Have the Worst Holiday Wait Times in America

With initial forecasts anticipating an even busier year than 2023, travelers are encouraged to arrive for their flight more than 2 hours ahead of its departure and consider signing up for TSA PreCheck to save time in security.

Get our free mobile app

Expect These 10 Food Shortages in New York before the Holidays Ready to spend even more money on items that are practically dinner table staples this time of year? Riviera Produce, which supplies food to New Jersey restaurants, is sounding the alarm to stock up on these 10 foods now before it's too late. Gallery Credit: Riviera Produce

12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter Snow is back in the forecast. Make sure you have these essential supplies in your vehicle before flakes start to fall. Gallery Credit: Megan