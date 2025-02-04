After President Donald Trump's executive order threatening punishment for providing gender-affirming care, one hospital system in New York abruptly stopped treating 2 children.

Last week, the president signed his EO titled "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation." The order aims to end gender-affirming medical treatments, including hormone therapy and puberty blockers, for those under 19 years of age.

"Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called “transition” of a child from one sex to another," the EO declared, "and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures."

The EO directs federal agencies to withhold funding such as research and education grants to medical institutions that provide such treatment.

In light of the recent order, the New York Times reports that NYU Langone Health is cancelling appointments for children seeking this type of care.

So far, the hospital cancelled appointments for two 12-year-minors that were about to receive puberty-blocking medication.

The hospital declined commenting on the matter, but the NYT report suggests the center is consulting lawyers and looking at its options under the new administration.

Other hospitals that have either paused or suspended gender-affirming care to those under 19 include Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C, Denver Health in Colorado, and VCU Medical Center in Virginia.

Following this development on Monday, NY Attorney General Letitia James warned medical agencies that denying gender-affirming care violates state law.

NYT reports the AG sent a letter to medical providers that laid out the state's anti-discrimination laws.

The letter said, in part:

Electing to refuse services to a class of individuals based on their protected status, such as withholding the availability of services from transgender individuals based on their gender identity or their diagnosis of gender dysphoria, while offering such services to cisgender individuals, is discrimination under New York law.

It is unknown if NYU Langone Health will restart treatment in light of the AG's warning. The hospital has yet to return requests for comment as of print time.

More About the Executive Order on Gender-Affirming Care

President Trump also stated in the EO that the transgender identity is an ideology, and that there are only 2 genders. Trump also went on to say the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) is based on "junk science."

The order also directs all agencies to cease using policies or guidance from WPATH.

The order described gender-affirming care to minors as "chemical and surgical mutilation" that leads to the "maiming" and "sterilizing" of children.

Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding. Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization.

The directive also orders the Department of Health and Human Services to investigate insurance terms via the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid to end their ability to cover gender-affirming care.

The EO also protects whistleblowers who expose institutions that violate these new parameters.

Some in opposition of the order say it cannot be enforced because such actions need to come from congress and the federal rulemaking procedures.

It should be noted the report finds that 3 percent of New York teenagers identify as transgender, which is twice the national average.

About 1% of U.S. adults identify as transgender and 2% are intersex, people who are born with born male and female biological traits.

Those in support of gender-affirming care say it helps those in need of it to live safe and healthy lives. Studies, such as one from University of Washington's School of Public Health, have also found reductions in mental health issues like depression, as well as suicide rates.

