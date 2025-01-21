New York Steakhouse Crowned America’s Best in New National Ranking
New York is home to some of the best restaurants in the country - if not the world.
Recently, it was declared New York was home to one of the world's top fine dining restaurants and 3 of the "most romantic" establishments nationwide.
The state is also home to 3 of the best sushi spots in the country and one of the best places for french fries nationwide.
But the awards keep coming.
Read More: Four NY Restaurants Make "America's 100 Best Restaurants" List
Now, a new study of the best steakhouses in the country has shined the spotlight on one New York establishment.
The state has an interesting history when it comes to beef, considering it is the namesake of one of the most popular steaks in the country: New York Strip.
The reason why the name came to be is because strip loin steak was the most commonly served cuts of meat in New York City, according to Chop House Steaks.
Taste of Home probably did not take that into consideration when naming the country's best steakhouses. However, it did recommend Peter Luger in Brooklyn as a top American steakhouse.
Considering it has a Michelin star, you know this place doesn't mess around with its menu.
This historic establishment has been whipping up legendary meals for almost 140 years and knows it already mastered perfection.
Said the report:
Peter Luger has kept things simple since 1887: great beef that’s seasoned simply with salt before being topped with a bit of clarified butter. In addition to great steak, you’ll enjoy the no-frills charm of the stucco walls and well-worn wooden tables
Considering it already has the title of the best steakhouse in New York, it's great to see it elevated among the national rankings.
The restaurant serves more than just beef - it also runs its own butcher shop to guarantee the freshest meats and best dry aging practices.
Those who might not be jonesing for a steak dinner can also feast on juicy lamb, plump salmon, and expertly cooked sides from creamed spinach to "special German fried potatoes."
They also offer a pretty decent dessert menu that has 10 different options, including its special "Holy Cow" hot fudge sundae.
Do you agree this place deserves to be named one of the best steakhouses in America? Give us a shout using the station app's chat feature below.
New York Home To 10 Of The 11 Best Chain Restaurants
Lobsters Rolls In the Spotlight! Several Great Lobster Restaurants in Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio
All For the Love of Bacon: 15 Upstate New York Restaurants in the Bacon Spotlight
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio