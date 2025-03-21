Best Sandwich Shop in New York Ranked among Best in America

New York has a reputation for having some of the finest delis in the entire country, so it's not surprising when one of them was ranked best in America.

Practically everyone in Central New York has a favorite sandwich shop.

Some of the area's most popular joints are Pumpernickel's Deli in New Hartford, Roma Sausage & Deli in Utica, Maggie's Café in Rome, and Crazy Otto's Empire Diner in Herkimer.

The "Scrooge Sandwich" at the Stage Door Deli Getty Images loading...

Of course, there are many more names and hidden gems worthy of a mention. If you have a favorite deli, tell us using the station app's chat feature. We are always on the lookout for good grub.

Get our free mobile app

But when it comes to finding the best sandwich shops in America, a new study claims that one joint from the Empire State is worthy of national recognition.

Why New York Has One of America's Best Delis

For those craving a Reuben, BLT, Buffalo chicken sandwich, or just a good grilled cheese are in luck.

New York Magazine 50th Anniversary Party Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for New York Magazine loading...

A report of the nation's finest sandwich shops was just released and one New York establishment made the cut. It was also named the best sandwich shop in the state.

Chowhound released its annual findings and honored Katz's Delicatessen, a traditional New York City sandwich shop that's been serving food since 1888. Those who've grabbed a bite there rave about the pastrami on rye, which remains its most popular dish.

The restaurant even earned approval from Anthony Bourdain, whose stamp of approval was among the most highly sought after honors in the food industry.

While its lines may be long, it's best to show up very hungry at the counter because Katz's is also known for stuffing their sandwiches to the gills. Having big, hearty portions is among the most important qualities of a good deli - and Katz's seemingly delivers every time.

Do you agree Katz's Deli is not only the best in New York, but in all of America?

Enjoy A Delicious Meal At These 10 Hidden Gem Upstate NY Restaurants Sometimes what you are looking for is not so easy to find. And that includes your next meal out! We all have our go-to spots when it comes to great restaurants, but sometimes you just want to explore and try something new! Well, we have just what the doctor ordered. Here are 10 Hidden Gem Restaurants in the Capital Region and Upstate New York that are just a little off the beaten path that you have to check out according to our listeners. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

When Is Central New York's Favorite Ice Cream Shops Opening for Spring 2025? Craving soft serve or a hot fudge sundae? You're not alone! After an extremely tough winter, nothing says spring is officially here when these ice cream stores open up shop for the year. Gallery Credit: Megan