A new report is making New York seem unhappy about being part of the United States.

With July 4th around the corner, WalletHub released its annual report of the nation's most patriotic states.

This year, New York really struggled to earn a single positive mark.

States were ranked on their military and civic engagement rank.

These categories used data about the number of those who signed up for the military, number of veterans living in a specific state, the amount of people who vote in elections, and Peace Corps volunteer rates.

New York ranked pretty poorly across the board.

Still, it must still be shocking to some to know New York is officially the 2nd least patriotic state in the country - only to be outdone by Arkansas.

Among some of our dismal marks was having the fewest veterans per capita, which was found to be three times less than the state with the most robust number - Alaska.

WalletHub noted that blue states were, by far, more patriotic than red states.

Considering New York can come across as Smurf blue when looking at our voting results, it's weird to see how low we showed up on the totem pole.

Making matters worse is the report may have exposed New York of not being that big into voting - with the state not having remarkable numbers when looking into the percentage of adults who voted in the 2024 presidential election.

What do you think? Does New York have a reputation for not being all that interested in showing off their American pride?

