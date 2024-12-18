New York is certainly one of the most vegan-friendly states and that may be influencing some holiday dinners.

Vegans believe eating any animal byproduct is wrong; including milk, honey, and eggs. However, not everyone can enjoy the vegan lifestyle for a myriad of reasons.

Despite this, veganism has become a pretty divisive issue and chances are it's because of bad behavior.

Basically, it boils down to a small yet vocal group of individuals wanting the rest of the world to bend to their will.

If that group of extremely entitled individuals ceased being militant crusaders, chances are more people would be open to the idea of giving veganism or vegan dishes a try.

That being said, a new report looked into the influence and popularity of veganism and determined the top 10 states most interested in trying a vegan dinner for Christmas.

New York made the cut, which shouldn't be all that surprising.

Restaurant Furniture looked into the states looking up alternative Christmas dinners and how to make them.

Apparently, the report found searches for "vegan Christmas dinner" have skyrocketed since December 1.

This includes looking up recipes or restaurants with alternative menus to satisfy the meat-free life.

New York ranked as the ninth most vegan-curious state, and residents average a total of 104,713 searches for animal-friendly recipes.

New York also was found to have the most vegan restaurants in the country, with the study finding 1,813 of them scattered throughout the Empire State.

The state with the second highest number was Florida, with 1,610.

In the end, these were the top 10 states likely to enjoy a vegan dinner during the holidays.

Hawaii Nevada Oregon Colorado Arizona Montana Vermont Rhode Island New York Delaware

Would you ever consider going 100% vegan on the holidays?

