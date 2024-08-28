If you thought people are packing up and fleeing New York, think again.

Despite a recent poll finding 1 in 3 New Yorkers are thinking about leaving the state, it appears many aren't willing to put their money where their mouth is.

Real Estate experts at AgentAdvice is out with a new report that looked into the states hemorrhaging the most residents. Turns out people living in Colorado, Idaho, and Wyoming are far more likely to move to another state than New Yorkers.

In fact, most Americans are fleeing the western half of the country.

According to the report, Colorado lost the highest percentage of their population to other states, with 5% moving on to greener pastures. Idaho placed 2nd, losing 4.9% of its population in a single year.

The top five consisted of Wyoming (4.9%), North Dakota (4.5%), and Nevada (4.2%); respectively.

As for why these 5 states had the worst population loss, it's believed their soaring housing prices and tax rates are driving out more people. While all 5 states have seen decent population growth, the running theory is those moving in are pushing out their longtime residents.

So where did New York wind up on the list? The state almost finished in dead last and was narrowly beaten by California... of all places.

About 271,855 residents abandoned New York for another state in 2022, which is about 1.4% of the total population. It's estimated 19,779,789 people called New York their home that year.

Of those who packed up and blew the New York-shaped popsicle stand, .6% of them moved abroad while the remaining 2.7% settled down in another part of the country.

This newest study based its findings off the United States Census Bureau's American Community Survey 2022.

Interestingly, other studies suggest New York has been losing a sizeable chunk of its population in recent years.

One report noted New York saw the sharpest decreases in home ownership out of all 50 states.

Another found New York was among the states with the fewest young homeowners.

Considering New York is the 4th "most expensive" state and has some of the highest prices for food and auto insurance in the country, it will be interesting to see how the numbers shift in the next American Community Survey Data release, which drops September 12.

Do you think New York has a population retention problem? Give us a shout using the station app below.

