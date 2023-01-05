Notre Dame Utica Appoints Interim Principal
New leadership at Notre Dame High School.
The school's Board of Trustees announced this week the appointment of Richard Ambruso, of Utica, as interim principal of the Junior/Senior High School, effective through June of 2024, school officials announced this week.
Amburso's Master's in Education was earned at SUNY Polytechnic, with his state School District Administration license coming from advanced graduate studies at both SUNY Cortland and Syracuse University. He also attended the Harvard University Graduate School of Education’s National Institute for Urban School Leaders and Leadership an Evolving Vision programs, according to a release from the school.
In it, Ambruso acknowledged gratitude for the opportunity to come full circle, as he actually began his career in education as a first-year teacher and varsity coach at Notre Dame High School back in 1978, school officials said.
"Over the last forty-four-plus years, Mr. Ambruso has provided services in parochial, institutional, public, not-for-profit, and private consulting educational forms. He also was an adjunct professor for the SUNY Oswego vocational education department..."
Roy Kane had served as the school Executive Vice Principal from September of 2019 through July of last year.
Notre Dame's Jr/Sr. High includes grades 7-12 in its Burrstone Road Campus. The Notre Dame Elementary School on Barton Ave includes a universal Pre-K program through Grade 6.
