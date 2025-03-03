Keep your fingers crossed for clear skies because a brilliant aurora borealis may shine over Central New York tomorrow night.

Mother Nature is giving the Mohawk Valley even more to look forward to after a very rough start to the New Year.

After battering the area with endless snow and arctic chills, the weather is finally starting to warm up and provide the first glimmers of hope for spring.

After a gorgeous halo enveloped the sun last Friday afternoon, residents will have the chance to see another colorful display tomorrow night, March 4.

The Space Weather Prediction Center offered an optimistic forecast for the Northern Lights, saying a geomagnetic storm could produce an aurora borealis that may stretch above Upstate New York.

The agency also says there's a chance for the geomagnetic storm to intensify, thus creating a greater opportunity for a dazzling display.

Periods of G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storming are likely, with a chance for G2 (Moderate) storming, on 04-05 Mar due to the anticipated arrival of a CME from 01 Mar.

Currently, NOAA is calling for a "moderate" aurora and has cities like Watertown, Lowville, and Old Forge on the aurora's potential path.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute also tracks the Northern Lights and says Tuesday will witness "high activity" in terms of auroras.

Their view line goes even deeper than NOAA's, saying the dazzling lights may be seen as low as Boston and Stamford, Connecticut.

The best time to see the aurora will be after sunset tonight and through 1 o'clock the following morning, March 5.

With the National Weather Service calling for some cloud cover tonight, chances are looking favorable for a spectacular night for star gazers. This is a welcome break to the normally overcast skies during practically each and every celestial event worth venturing outside to watch.

Additionally, the moon's phase will be a waxing crescent, meaning less light pollution to potentially obscure the celestial show.

Here's to hoping weather conditions remain favorable so we can all watch this elusive phenomenon here in Central New York.

