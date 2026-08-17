North Brookfield Man Charged in Oriskany Falls Burglary

A 19-year-old North Brookfield man is facing a felony burglary charge after Oneida County Sheriff's deputies say he broke into an Oriskany Falls home while the homeowners were inside.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 19-year-old Joseph J. Walker of North Brookfield was arrested Sunday, August 16, after deputies responded to a reported burglary at a private residence in the Village of Oriskany Falls.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Walker is accused of entering the home during the early morning hours and stealing several items. The homeowners were inside the residence at the time.

Deputies began searching the area and found Walker a short distance from the home. He was taken into custody, and investigators say the property reported stolen from the residence was recovered.

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During the investigation, deputies also allegedly found Walker in possession of a controlled substance. Investigators with the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit were then called in to work the case.

Walker was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony. He was also charged with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors.

Following his arrest, Walker was taken to the Oneida County Law Enforcement Building for processing and later transported to the Oneida County Correctional Facility to await an appearance in Centralized Arraignment Part Court.

Walker was released on his own recognizance following his CAP Court appearance.

The investigation was handled by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit.

Walker is accused of the charges and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.

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