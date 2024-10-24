What's a job you would never take in a million years?

While New Yorkers aspire for jobs that pay well and offer desirable perks, there is one vocation that offers both yet no one wants to do it.

And, honestly, it makes a lot of sense.

There are some professions that only a certain kind of person is capable of working.

According to a new poll of New Yorkers from TRADESAFE, the most coveted career is an investment banker.

This intense, but relatively low-risk job pays between $165,000 to $200,000 a year. Those who are really good at their job can rake in higher amounts.

On the other end of the spectrum, the least desired job that hardly any New Yorkers seem to want is a skyscraper window cleaner.

Warm Weather Brings Out Window Washers Tim Boyle/Getty Images loading...

It's fairly obvious why people voted for that particular career. Whether it be a fear of heights or a fear of falling that made New Yorkers say "nope" to window cleaners, respondents said there is no amount of money in the world that'd make them take the job.

People were even asked if they'd be tempted to take on the job if it doubled their current salary and the answer was still a resounding no.

Salary.com says high rise window cleaners make between $35,00 to $50,000 a year. Pair that with exposure to the elements, peeking into high rise apartments all day, and praying that the machinery transporting you up and down the building - it's no wonder why so many people would refuse the opportunity.

The Nepalese Window Washers Of Doha Sean Gallup/Getty Images loading...

That being said, if you are a high rise window cleaner, that means you are braver than the majority of the state and probably get the best views of the city.

Other careers New Yorkers said they wouldn't do even if the money was good were as follows.

Skyscraper window cleaner Commercial fisherman Meatpacker Roofer Steel worker

The reason these 5 careers topped the list were due to safety concerns. It seems those polled know their limits and that they would not succeed in those respective industries.

The main reason why people do choose such career paths is mostly due to a promise of high pay, wth 71% of those in the industry citing that as their primary focus.

British Army Deployed To The Scene Of Spy's Poisoning Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images loading...

The thrill of it all was the second-highest motivator, with 11% of respondents saying they enjoy the adrenaline rush. Meanwhile, about 5% said they do the job because it's the family business.

As for how others feel about those working such dangerous jobs, 42% of responders said people like skyscraper window washers are brave and hardworking. Meanwhile, 25% of respondents view these workers as highly skilled.

That being all said, would you ever wash skyscraper windows if it would double your salary? Let us know by giving us a shout using the station chat feature below.

