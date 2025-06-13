Prepare for sign waving and shouting across New York on Saturday, June 14.

Saturday marks several occasions.

The 14th of June coincides with Flag Day, which celebrates when the Continental Congress decided on the official American flag, and a massive military parade that will be held in Washington, D.C.

The military parade is said to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Army, but some allege it also celebrates President Donald Trump's birthday, which happens to fall on the same day.

During the parade, protests are scheduled to erupt from shore to shore.

What Are the "No Kings Day" Protests and Where Will They Be?

The "No Kings" movement is orchestrated by opponents of President Trump, who allege he is acting like a monarch and holding the parade to "feed his ego."

They also claim the president is emulating the Trooping of the Colour, a parade meant to celebrate King Charles III's birthday on June 14.

Protests are planned in over 2,000 communities nationwide. More are expected to organize as tensions flare over the National Guard and the United States Marines responding to anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

You can listen to an interview with one of these protest organizers, Mike Brown, on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning.

Here in Central New York, protests are expected in these communities:

Bridgeport

Canajoharie

Cherry Valley

Cortland

Hamilton

Herkimer

Ithaca

North Shore

Norwich

Old Forge

Oneonta

Rome

Syracuse

Utica

This is the most up-to-date list based on the "No Kings" website. The majority of these protests will be held between 10 in the morning and at 2 pm.

One of the organizers says protesting is "the most patriotic thing you can do" this Saturday.

Counter Protests Planned

Several pro-Trump organizations confirmed they will also be out in full force on Saturday.

Due to the anticipated heated atmosphere, residents are urged to avoid the area of these planned protests and find alternative routes should their commutes need to take them nearby.

Local authorities are urging the public to keep their demonstrations respectful, peaceful, and lawful. Those participating are also urged to obey all laws and avoid engaging with counter protestors.

