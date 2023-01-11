The Utica Comets are celebrating the selection of goalie Nico Daws to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic.

The 6-foot-4, 205 pound netminder netminder will make his first All-Star appearance in just his second AHL season. In 18 games with Utica this season, Daws has a 10-6-1 record with .905 save percentage and a 2.67 goals against average.

Daws was selected by the New Jersey Devils as the 84th pick in the 2020 NHL draft. The German-born goalie played more games with the NHL club that the Comets last season, appearing in 25 for the Devils and 21 for the Comets.

In his appearances in net with the Devils, Daws has a mark of 10-11-1, a save percentage of .893 and a goals against average just over 3.

This video from the New Jersey Devils prior to the 2022-23 season as Daws was participating in the teams development camp:

The Laval Rocket host this year's AHL All-Star Classic, with festivities including the skills competition, AHL Hall of Fame induction and awards ceremony, and the All-Star Challenge beginning on February 4.

The Utica Comets currently sit in second place in the North Division, with a mark of 17-9-5-1.

Entering Wednesday night's home contest against the Cleveland Monsters, Utica is riding an 11-game point streak. During the current point stretch, the Comets record is 9-0-2, with their only defeats coming in overtime.

Utica will hit the road for their next three games, playing at Providence, Bridgeport and Syracuse before returning to the Adirondack Bank Center on the back end of a home-and-home series with the Crunch on January 20.

