New Hartford Police have made an arrest in connection with a pair of intentional fires set this month along Seneca Turnpike.

Police have charged Mark Palmano of New Hartford with two counts of third degree arson - both are class C level felonies.

The first fire occurred on December 10, at Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizzeria at 8626 Seneca Turnpike. The second happened three days later on December 13, at the former Zebbs Restaurant at the corner of Seneca Turnpike and Middle Settlement Road, police said.

The 43-year-old Palmano is accused of starting both fires and causing extensive damage to both buildings. New Hartford Police also said in both cases, the fires posed a risk to adjacent properties, people, and to police and fire officials who responded to the scenes.

In announcing the arrest, NHPD said Palmano's reason for allegedly setting the fires is unknown at this time, and investigators are still hoping to learn the motive.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

