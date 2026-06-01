Wanted Man Found Hiding in Brush Near New Hartford Apartment Complex

A 44-year-old New York Mills man wanted on domestic violence related charges was arrested Saturday after New Hartford Police found him hiding in thick brush near the apartment complex where the alleged incident took place.

According to New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine, officers had been searching for David H. Brand since May 22, when police responded to Hartford Mills Apartments at about 12:28 a.m. for a reported domestic dispute.

Investigators determined that during an argument, Brand allegedly pushed the victim to the ground, forcibly restrained the victim, and prevented the victim from leaving the apartment. By the time officers arrived, Brand had already left the scene.

As the investigation continued, police obtained warrants charging Brand with Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree. Authorities later learned he was aware of the charges and had been avoiding law enforcement while periodically returning to the apartment complex area.

The break in the case came Saturday, May 30, when residents who knew police were looking for Brand spotted him and contacted authorities. Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the complex and began searching nearby buildings and wooded areas.

It didn't take long.

Police eventually located Brand hiding in dense brush near the victim's apartment. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Hartford Police Department for processing.

Brand was later arraigned in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. A full stay away Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Chief Fontaine credited alert residents for helping officers locate Brand after more than a week of searching.

The charges are accusations. Brand is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.

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