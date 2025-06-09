New York continues to laugh at its reputation for being unfriendly.

Despite Hollywood having a penchant for showing New Yorkers for being crass, loud, and sometimes hostile - this image doesn't reflect real life.

Last year, a study found New York was the fifth most welcoming state in America.

And just a few days ago, New York was found to have some of the best cities to raise a family.

Study Finds New York Has Some of the Friendliest Cities in the United States

A new poll of about 3,000 seasoned travelers identified the most welcoming cities in America.

The AMFM survey asked respondents to list the cities where locals were most likely told smile or say "hi" to them. This could mean on a hiking trail, store, restaurant, or on a public sidewalk.

While Hilo, Hawaii claimed the top spot in the list of 130 friendliest towns and cities, 3 places in New York made the cut.

In ascending order, Elmira claimed the title of being New York's third most welcoming city.

Respondents said they enjoyed positive interactions with locals at Eldridge Park.

Others said they had great experiences when exploring the town's deep history, like its connection to American author, Mark Twain.

It also helps that Elmira is in the Finger Lakes area, so it is also home to some of the most beautiful views in the state.

In 38th place nationally, and as New York's second most-welcoming city, was Jamestown.

Those who visited raved about its hometown feel. One highlight was the sincere smiles locals flash at visitors.

Another surprising thing tourists reported was that the people in Jamestown were most likely to remember their name.

Jamestown is the birthplace of Lucille Ball and takes her legacy of humor and hospitality very seriously.

Some of the best places to visit ere Chadakoin Park and the Comedy Center district.

Lastly, coming in as New York's nicest city and snagging a 37th place finish nationally was Gloversville.

Found in the foothills of the Adirondacks, Gloversville was found to have the strongest neighborly spirit in the state. Visitors say the locals are more than eager to strike up a conversation.

Among its highlights was that those living in Gloversville are very proud of their home and are happy to share stories or recommendations on where to go.

Visitors added Gloversville has some incredible breakfast joints that emanate small town hospitality and warmth.

