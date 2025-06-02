What was your dream job when you were younger?

Most American adults still fantasize over a job they wish they had, but it might not be the same one they obsessed over as a child.

Chances are the dream job of an average adult has an admirable salary, an enviable work/life balance, decent working hours, incredible benefits, and is fun.

So, when thousands of American adults were asked to reveal their dream jobs - the results were pretty interesting.

The 3 "Coolest Careers" to Have in New York State

Career.io surveyed over 3,000 Americans for this latest survey and were able to identify the most enviable jobs in every state.

For New York, residents prioritized creativity and salary.

Coming in third was being a software engineer at Google's headquarters in Manhattan.

Google's New York City Headquarters In Manhattan Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images loading...

The career boasts an average salary hovering around $142,000 and a thirst for innovation, which is why New Yorkers responded favorably to the profession.

Respondents also admitted they enjoyed the idea of their work mattering since Google's products are used by billions.

Up in second place was being a fashion designer at Ralph Lauren, which headquarters in Manhattan's Garment District.

Polo Ralph Lauren Earnings Drop 36 Percent On Rising Cotton, Production Costs Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

The average salary of a fashion designer there ranges from $80,000 to $121,000. Respondents also loved the thought of having creative freedom to shape entire collections from the runway to retail.

Overall, it seems New Yorkers loved the idea of having a glamorous job.

Coming in first place was another creative position, but with a little more energy and competition.

That was being a game developer at Rockstar Games, the maker of Grand Theft Auto, who has a studio in New York City.

New Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Released After Delay Announcement Leon Neal/Getty Images loading...

Developers earn an average salary of $77,000 to $145,000. Respondents were intrigued by the company's IP, such as Red Dead Redemption and Mac Payne.

The company was also highlighted for its creativity and offering an atmosphere that feels like Hollywood meets Silicon Valley.

People also responded to the thought of being able to code AI, design missions, and fine-tune in-game physics. In the end, one major deciding factor was being able to work a job where your work hits global screens and billboards.

Do you think these three professions deserve the title of New York's "coolest jobs"?

Give us a shout using the station app's chat feature below.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the Incredible, Lifelike Dinosaurs Only at the Utica Zoo From now through mid-October, Central New York is home to the coolest dinosaur display in the United States. Here's some of the dinosaurs that you can find scattered throughout the grounds. Gallery Credit: Megan