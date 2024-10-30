Halloween is one sleep away, but what is guaranteed to make New Yorkers shiver in fright year round?

Everyone has a fear of something, whether it be tight spaces or giving presentations before a large audience.

Those who claim they aren't afraid of anything are either lying or psychotic - everyone has something.

But what phobias are the most common in New York, making them the most feared?

Petri Oeschger from Getty Images Signature

A new study from Casino.ca looked into America's biggest fears and how much money it would take to make a person confront them.

Turns out, there's several fears that can't be tamed with all the money in the world.

In New York, the state reported to feeling more fearful than the rest of the country and gave their fear rating a 4 out of 5 when it comes to intensity. Respondents admitted to thinking of the fear about 3 times a week.

So, what 3 things are the stuff of nightmares in New York?

Snakes - or Ophidiophobia - turned out to be the third biggest phobia in the state. People experiencing this may also have herpetophobia, a fear of reptiles.

Photo Credit - SteveByland/Thinkstock

In second place was the fear of heights, or acrophobia. This phobia is considered irrational, as it can kick in at any height. Respondents say this fear is not only intense, but often occupies their thoughts.

However, the biggest fear of all in the Empire State is known to keep people up at night and make their heart beat right out of their chest.

Coming in as New York's worst phobia is Thanatophobia, or the fear of death. People admitted to feeling an intense terror of dying or being in the process of dying.

Those with this phobia also can experience a fear of losing their loved ones, who will understandably freak out when someone close to them dies.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

All respondents were also asked if they would be willing to face their fear head on, for 24 hours, if it meant being awarded cash at the end.

About 18% said they would be willing to take on the challenge if it meant winning $1,000 while 30% flat out refused to even entertain the thought.

The majority, 34%, said they would only agree if their safety was guaranteed.

What about you? Would you confront your fear for $1,000? Let us know by giving us a shout using the station app linked beneath this sentence.

