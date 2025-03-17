A new study of the states with the biggest risk-takers ranked New York within the top 10.

If you've ever sat at a green light because cars were blowing their red light, you're not alone. This phenomenon has really taken off in New York and has made crossing an intersection feel like a game of chicken.

Besides our state's growing love of running red lights, a new study claims residents here are among the least careful citizens in the country.

DeadSpin surveyed about 2,500 people nationwide to gauge their risk-taking behavior. All were asked how likely they were to eat expired food, drive while distracted by a phone, drive over the speed limit, and put off a doctor's visit - among other things.

They were also asked how often they do such behaviors per month.

From there, the study was able to determine which state residents gamble with their lives the most.

In the end, New Yorkers finished in 7th place overall, with our greatest vices being ignoring the doctor and speeding. The report found 45.3% of New Yorkers admit to speeding while 52.5% will put off a doctor's visit.

Eating expired food was also up there, finishing as the third most common risky behavior at 43.3 percent.

While some might think eating food past its expiration date isn't bad, it does carry certain risks. A report by Anil Mathew Varghese said the 5 consequences are food poisoning, decreased nutritional value, allergic reactions, risk of foodborne illness, and digestive discomfort.

The good thing is, it seems New Yorkers don't eat rancid, expired food and instead will only consume it if it passes the sniff test. Of the 79% of Americans who admit to eating food past its prime, 40% will only do it if the food smells okay.

On the other hand, only 12.4% of New Yorkers admitted to running red lights and that, at least to me, says these survey takers might not have been entirely honest.

What do you think? Does New York deserve being labeled a state full of risk-takers?

