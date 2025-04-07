If you could pick anywhere to work in New York State, what would you choose?

A new poll asking exactly that got a rather peculiar response.

Instead of residents opting for high-paying or luxurious opportunities, a majority named an unassuming yet somewhat popular grocery chain as their most coveted employer.

With the job market rolling from continued turmoil due to layoffs, inflation, and other economic pressures, some could take the report as a sign of people wanting to work low-risk jobs.

But should this report be seen as a sign of the times?

A new report by Careermids suggests it should be, as the top employers in their latest poll tend to offer more stability, better parks, and an environment that doesn't feel like a rat race.

The study also noted salary was not a main driver.

Two companies in New York emerged as the places residents wish they could work for most.

In second place was Etsy, which is based in Brooklyn. The company offers 26 weeks of fully paid parental leave for both fathers and mothers, and apparently was flagged by pollsters of having an enviable work-life balance.

As for the state's #1 employer. that would be Wegmans.

The Rochester-based company earned top marks in the latest state employment poll. Among its highlights are its scholarship program that offers up to $16,000 for full-time and $8,000 for part-time employees over a four year span.

This has led the company to distributing about $145 million in tuition aid since 1984.

Wegmens was also saluted for having "low-cost health insurance for all" and for the respect given to employees.

Lastly, the grocery chain has been a regular feature on Fortune's list of the nation's 100 best companies.

In all, Wegmens and Etsy are also leading the state in employee retention due to their "stellar" perks, instead of offered salary and room for growth.

What do you think this says about the current job market?

