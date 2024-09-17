Would $50,000 in Storm Relief Be Helpful to You in the Aftermath of Summer Storms?

Many local residents in Oneida County and Madison County are still not even close to getting back to normal following severe storms in the region over the summer. The state has finally stepped in and is offering a generous grant program to those impacted by the devastating tornados and other massive storms.

On July 16th, 2024 a massive EF-2 Tornado ripped through the Oneida County City of Rome, New York. As a result of the massive twister several homes, businesses and other property were totally decimated. The exact extent of the damage is not honestly known at this time, but it was severe. That same day storms ripped through Madison County causing more damage and claiming the life of an elderly man.

Drone footage of the damage done by tornado that swept through Rome on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. CAP Media Drone footage of the damage done by tornado that swept through Rome on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. CAP Media loading...

In the days following the terrible storm, Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit to the City of Rome and assessed the damage herself. Well, on Monday the Governor announced that applications are now available for individuals hit hardest by the adverse weather and the aftermath left in its path. Eligible homeowners from Oneida and Madison Counties are now able to apply for up to $50,000 in grant money to use for emergency housing repairs necessary to make the home safe, sanitary and habitable. Those applicants had to have been impacted by storm related damage from July 10th through the 16th.

Governor Hochul says,

After extreme weather events caused major damage across New York State, we are providing emergency assistance for impacted residents to make necessary repairs to ensure their homes are safe and habitable. My administration remains committed to assisting homeowners affected by these storms so they can continue to recover from these devastating events.

The deadline to apply for this much needed grant money is October 7th, 2024 and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. For more information on how to apply visit https://hcr.ny.gov/resilient-and-ready-home-repair-programs.

