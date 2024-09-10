New York State Police Involved in Standoff with Central New York Man

New York State Troopers were involved in a dangerous situation in Central New York when a standoff occurred following a Criminal Mischief Complaint.

New York State Police officials say on September 9th, 2024 Troopers from the barracks in North Syracuse were called to a home at 8263 Trevi Lane at around 4:14 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that 68-year-old Thomas P. Kalenak of Clay, New York allegedly damaged a neighbors vehicle with a 4 x 10 board.

As a result of this incident, patrol arrived at his home and he exited brandishing a knife and threatening patrol with it, according to New York State Police. He then retreated back into his home. From the time Troopers were called to Kalenak's home just after 4 p.m. until approximately 11:06 p.m. he was barricaded inside his residence. During that time, a Crisis Negotiator and members of the Special Operations Response Team did what they could to get him to come out and surrender.

State Police say Kalenak eventually exited his home voluntarily and surrendered to Troopers. He was then taken into custody. New York State Police executed a Criminal Search Warrant of the residence, and a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order was filed under the state’s Red Flag Law.

Situations like this happen all the time and it puts those who are in crisis and responding officers in serious danger. Hopefully mental health continues to be a priority for many in charge. Kalenak was processed at SP North Syracuse and transported to Onondaga County Justice Center pending Centralized Arraignment.

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan