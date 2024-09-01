New York State Fair Shuts Down Early Sunday Over Reports of Violence

Officials with the Great New York State Fair were forced to close down everything earlier than planned Sunday following reports of violence.

Throughout the fair so far this year, there have been several reports of violence and other stories involving arrests. A 15-year-old girl was arrested over a stabbing incident and a North Carolina man was arrested following the discovery of an illegally possessed AR-15 near the fair's parking lot.

Sunday night more reported violence occurred and after consultation with law enforcement and for the safety of all fairgoers, they decided to shut it down early. The Great New York State Fair posted on their social media at approximately 9:39 p.m. It read,

After consulting with Law Enforcement, the decision was made to close The Fair early on Sunday night out of an abundance of caution after New York State Police received reports of violence within The Fairgrounds. The Fair is continuing to work with Law Enforcement and emergency personnel to assess the situation. The safety of fairgoers, staff, and vendors is the highest priority of The Great New York State Fair. Any further inquiries should be directed to the New York State Police.

The extent of the violence and what actually caused the closure has not been officially released, however there are several rumors swirling about. That is exactly what they are at this point and we will report more details if and when they become available.

The Great New York State Fair will reopen for its final day tomorrow (Monday, September 2nd, 2024) at 9 a.m. Hopefully the final day can be a good day and everyone will remain safe.

