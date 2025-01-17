It's that time of year again.

From now until early spring, all outdoor pets are facing an increased risk of being attacked or even killed by a wild animal.

Because of this, New Yorkers are strongly advised to keep a close eye on their dogs and cats and not let them roam outside unsupervised, especially around dawn and dusk.

January marks the beginning of coyote mating season, a time when these creatures become hyper aggressive and hungry. This combination emboldens coyotes and leads them to increased conflict with domesticated animals and humans.

Mating season makes coyotes more active, so they will be more likely to treat smaller dogs and cats as prey.

Young male coyotes may even attack medium and large-sized dogs, thinking they are potential competition for mates and territory. They become the most aggressive between March and April, which is when their pups arrive.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says female coyotes den and have their pups in the early spring. During this time, the male will travel greater distances and hunt more indiscriminately to provide for their young.

Like bears, coyotes are opportunistic eaters and will eat whatever is easiest to find - and that sometimes means a beloved pet. This also extends to livestock like sheep, chickens, and ducks.

Japanese Dogs Treated By Owners Adam Pretty/Getty Images loading...

Coyotes don't roam, so it means a den is nearby if you see one on your property.

Said the DEC:

Coyotes do not migrate. They are year-long residents and typically inhabit an area known as a home range. They are territorial, and will firmly defend portions of their home range.

Coyotes tend to have litters between 4 to 6 pups. These animals grow rapidly and tend to leave the den when they are between five to seven weeks of age.

A coyote pup reaches maturity by 9 months of age and is then driven from their parents' territory to strike out on their own.

How to Keep Coyotes at Bay

If you notice their presence in your area, the DEC says the best thing to do is be openly hostile toward them using a practice called "hazing."

If you see a coyote, be aggressive in your behavior-stand tall and hold arms out to look large. If a coyote lingers for too long, then make loud noises, wave your arms, or throw sticks and stones.

The DEC urges residents not to make their home attractive to coyotes by leaving out food sources, like garbage and pet food, which may entice them to stay.

A coyote in British Columbia, Canada. Harry Collins loading...

The department says those who intentionally feed coyotes increase the risk of pets and humans being attacked, since these wild animals can lose their healthy fear of people.

A coyote that is not afraid of humans even when hazed should be considered dangerous and the DEC strongly urges residents to call police as well as their DEC regional office.

Coyote mating season ends in early April, so pet owners are encouraged to be extra vigilant until this increased threat has passed.

