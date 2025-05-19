Turns out New Yorkers can't get into this critically acclaimed page-turner.

Have you ever been recommended a book that made your eyes roll to the back of your head?

That happened to me with The Pisces: A Novel by Melissa Broder. A friend had assured me the novel was a delightful, campy read.

She was wrong. The book was horrid. I refused to read beyond the part where the dog died.

Most of us have books at home that remain unfinished for various reasons, and a new study wanted to find out the title New Yorkers are most guilty of leaving unread.

Extremely Famous Book Is New York's Most Unfinished

According to Preply, New Yorkers aren't big fans of fantasy or action.

They found out one of the most famous book series of all time is sitting untouched in too many homes across the Empire State.

That would be A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin.

With a whopping 694 pages and nine different protagonists to keep track of, it's understandable why so many New Yorkers may have felt they bit off more than they could chew.

The book has also been criticized for being tedious, with some readers finding Martin's excessive worldbuilding a detriment to the plot's progression.

Considering the HBO adaption moved at a much quicker pace, it may have accidentally set expectations for the source material.

So, if you read A Game of Thrones from start to finish, congratulations! You have achieved something many New Yorkers have struggled to accomplish.

New York's Least Liked Book Genres

Preply also looked into what kind of books New Yorkers like and dislike most. Turns out New Yorkers love horror and romance books, with 28% of respondents indicating they struggle to finish such stories.

Mystery and thriller books were up next, with 36% of people saying they weren't able to finish books of that genre.

The state's least-liked type of story was non-fiction, with a whopping 50% of New Yorkers saying they cannot finish that type of book.

Preply also found out New Yorkers had the 16th highest rate of unfinished books in the country. The Empire State had a "unfinished book score" of 60.22, which is a far cry from the state that came in first, Mississippi.

The Magnolia State's unfinished book score was 99.63, while the nation's most dedicated book finishing state of Idaho scored 32.32.

What do you think? Is it a bad thing to leave a book unfinished? Let us know by giving us a shout using the station app's chat feature.

