New York Makes List of States with the Fewest Young Homeowners
Who knew owning a home in New York can now give away your age?
Home values continue to skyrocket, which is pricing even more Americans out of the housing market. Unfortunately, renting is no bargain either, as rental prices are also sky high.
New York is notorious for its high cost of living and a new study found that our high taxes and government spending could be setting the state up for disaster years down the road.
According to real estate expert Agent Advice, New York has some of the fewest young homeowners in the country. The Empire State had the third lowest number of homeowners under the age of 34, only to bested by California and, in first place, Hawaii.
The percentage of young people owning homes in New York is abysmal, with Agent Advice finding that they only account for 1.92% out of all homeowners in the state. This data came from the United States Census Bureau.
This means newly wedded couples in their 20s who have their hearts set on buying a starter home are more likely to go to another state than try their luck in New York.
That said, owning a home in New York means you're likely more than 35-years-old. Congrats!
New York Among Least Affordable States to Buy a Home
Following that study of young homeownership, New York was found to be some of the most hostile states to all homeowners - regardless of age.
According to Wealth of Geeks, New York ranks among the bottom of the list for best states to buy a home. The average salary a person here needs to make to comfortably afford a home is just under $91,000.
Read More: Small NY Town Among Top 10 Fastest-Growing Cities in America
The study also found the median home value in New York is $652,520, meaning a person needs to sacrifice 7.17 years of their salary to afford a place to live.
Ain't that a peach?
If that wasn't enough of a kick in the teeth, just know the median price of a rental unit in New York is $2,673, making it the second most expensive state to be a renter. Rent Cafe also determined that the average apartment size in New York was 841 sq. ft.
By the way, the average rent for an apartment in New York City is $3,762 a month. You're welcome.
The Best States for Home Ownership/Renting?
For first-time homebuyers, the best state for starter homes is North Dakota while Ohio was deemed the most affordable place to buy a home.
North Dakota was also found to have the second lowest average monthly rent, charging roughly $1,048. It was only bested by Oklahoma, which charges tenants an average of $1,001 a month.
That said, if New York continues pricing more and more people out of its housing market - they could pack up their things and move to a more affordable state.
With less people owning homes and rental prices now officially the 2nd highest in America, chances are less young Americans will choose to stay in the Empire State - which will lead to an aging population and more economic distress.
But do you think our lawmakers are thinking that far ahead? Nah.
What do you think? Sound off in our app's chat feature.
Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan