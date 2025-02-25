New York has a reputation for being a hard-working, caffeine consuming, and fast paced state.

According to a new study, though, that might not exactly be the case. It might come as a shock, but a new study touting to know exactly where the most hardest working Americans live gave New York the cold shoulder.

Not only that, it put the only 2 cities from the Empire State at the bottom of the list, effectively labeling America's laziest.

WalletHub has updated its annual list celebrating the cities that have the most dedicated workers. Cities were ranked based on share of employees that didn't use vacation time, worked the most hours, and had high employment rates.

Anchorage, Alaska, was ranked the #1 city this year while the only two entries from New York bowed in the bottom 20.

WalletHub considered 116 cities for its rankings and put New York City in 102nd place while Buffalo ranked third last.

It was only beaten by Detroit, Michigan, and Burlington, Vermont.

It's obvious this list is turning heads for all the wrong reasons because New Yorkers are pretty dedicated to their jobs to the point they are practically married to it.

A recent study New Yorkers worked some of the most hours off the clock, with state workaholics racking up 212 hours of unpaid, overtime per year.

How can two of our largest cities fit the definition of lazy when New York was found to have an absurd amount of employees basically working 5.3 weeks for free for their job?

That may also explain why the state has some of the worst luck when it comes to employee mental health.

In all, it's hard to call us "lazy" when we are the epitome of workaholics. Then again, because we don't brag about all that overtime we work off the clock, that could be painting a very different picture for us.

New resolution for us, my fellow New Yorkers, let's get really obnoxious about how well we work the grind!

