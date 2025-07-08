NYS Troopers Issue Over 10K Tickets on 4th of July Weekend

It was a busy Fourth of July for New York State Police over the weekend with 10,497 tickets issued statewide during their 4th of July STOP-DWI enforcement campaign, police say.

The special enforcement period began on Thursday, July 3, 2025, and concluded on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, the campaign included sobriety checkpoints, increased DWI patrols, and enforcement targeting drivers using handheld electronic devices.

Troopers arrested 210 people for DWI and investigated 716 crashes, including five fatal motor vehicle crashes.

In addition, Troopers issued thousands of tickets for other traffic violations, including speeding, seatbelt use, and failure to obey the Move Over Law.

Below is a breakdown of key violations:

Speeding – 3,508

Distracted Driving – 258

Seatbelt Violations – 1,061

Move Over Law – 301

For comparison, during last year’s 4th of July enforcement campaign (Wednesday, July 3, 2024, through Sunday, July 7, 2024), State Police issued 12,951 total tickets and arrested 335 people for DWI.

Below is a breakdown of violations by troop: