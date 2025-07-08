NYS Troopers Issue Over 10K Tickets on 4th of July Weekend

Photo Credit - Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

It was a busy Fourth of July for New York State Police over the weekend with 10,497 tickets issued statewide during their 4th of July STOP-DWI enforcement campaign, police say.

The special enforcement period began on Thursday, July 3, 2025, and concluded on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, the campaign included sobriety checkpoints, increased DWI patrols, and enforcement targeting drivers using handheld electronic devices.

Troopers arrested 210 people for DWI and investigated 716 crashes, including five fatal motor vehicle crashes.

In addition, Troopers issued thousands of tickets for other traffic violations, including speeding, seatbelt use, and failure to obey the Move Over Law.
Below is a breakdown of key violations:

  • Speeding – 3,508
  • Distracted Driving – 258
  • Seatbelt Violations – 1,061
  • Move Over Law – 301

For comparison, during last year’s 4th of July enforcement campaign (Wednesday, July 3, 2024, through Sunday, July 7, 2024), State Police issued 12,951 total tickets and arrested 335 people for DWI.

Below is a breakdown of violations by troop:

Troop

Region

DWI Arrests

(# of persons)

Speed

Distracted Driving

Child Restraint & Seat Belt

Move Over

Total

Tickets

(includes other violations)

A

Western NY

8

257

19

60

7

830

B

North Country

8

432

8

81

81

1148

C

Southern Tier

10

327

12

67

46

765

D

Central NY

20

287

34

113

16

1034

E

Finger Lakes

12

299

23

153

16

1051

F

Western HV

33

251

46

131

23

1129

G

Capital Region

25

228

22

82

13

796

K

Eastern HV

29

329

23

69

13

858

L

Long Island

25

235

18

30

3

656

NYC

New York City

9

69

13

24

1

451

T

NYS Thruway

31

794

40

251

82

1779

