NYS Troopers Issue Over 10K Tickets on 4th of July Weekend
It was a busy Fourth of July for New York State Police over the weekend with 10,497 tickets issued statewide during their 4th of July STOP-DWI enforcement campaign, police say.
The special enforcement period began on Thursday, July 3, 2025, and concluded on Sunday, July 6, 2025.
Funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, the campaign included sobriety checkpoints, increased DWI patrols, and enforcement targeting drivers using handheld electronic devices.
Troopers arrested 210 people for DWI and investigated 716 crashes, including five fatal motor vehicle crashes.
In addition, Troopers issued thousands of tickets for other traffic violations, including speeding, seatbelt use, and failure to obey the Move Over Law.
Below is a breakdown of key violations:
- Speeding – 3,508
- Distracted Driving – 258
- Seatbelt Violations – 1,061
- Move Over Law – 301
For comparison, during last year’s 4th of July enforcement campaign (Wednesday, July 3, 2024, through Sunday, July 7, 2024), State Police issued 12,951 total tickets and arrested 335 people for DWI.
Below is a breakdown of violations by troop:
Troop
Region
DWI Arrests
(# of persons)
Speed
Distracted Driving
Child Restraint & Seat Belt
Move Over
Total
Tickets
(includes other violations)
A
Western NY
8
257
19
60
7
830
B
North Country
8
432
8
81
81
1148
C
Southern Tier
10
327
12
67
46
765
D
Central NY
20
287
34
113
16
1034
E
Finger Lakes
12
299
23
153
16
1051
F
Western HV
33
251
46
131
23
1129
G
Capital Region
25
228
22
82
13
796
K
Eastern HV
29
329
23
69
13
858
L
Long Island
25
235
18
30
3
656
NYC
New York City
9
69
13
24
1
451
T
NYS Thruway
31
794
40
251
82
1779
