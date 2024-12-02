New York Has the Most of THIS Kind of Restaurant in the Entire Country
We'll take those bragging rights!
It's no secret New York is home to a bustling restaurant scene with incredible fine dining.
The state takes pride in calling itself a mecca for great food no matter the kind of restaurant or cuisine one may be craving.
Foodies make the pilgrimage every year to the Empire State to enjoy some of the nation's best hidden gems and coziest, small town eateries.
Our state is also famous for its numerous world-famous eateries, such as the best pizza on the planet, the most delicious soup there is, and the #1 all-around best food truck.
Read More: 2 Historic NY Restaurants Named "Most Legendary" in the World
The state also boasts over 400 Michelin star restaurants, which is a pretty impressive feat.
Now, a new study is claiming the Empire State is a national leader in another food category: romantic restaurants.
Instacams.com wanted to know where couples will have the easiest and hardest time finding places to enjoy a romantic meal.
Turns out, there's practically one on every corner here in New York.
The study counted the number of restaurants located in each state's 10 most populous cities and flagged every one that focuses on intimate dining.
New York has 16,718 restaurants across its biggest cities and 1,035 of them are categorized as "romantic."
When identifying the city with the largest concentration of idyllic eateries, New York City claimed the #1 spot with roughly 7.7% of all their restaurants falling under that category.
Quantity doesn't equal quality, though, because Central New York is still the #1 spot to enjoy a cozy meal with a significant other.
Read More: Popular CNY Restaurant Named "Most Romantic" in America
While New York claimed the #1 spot, the top five was respectively rounded out by Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine, and Louisiana.
Meanwhile, the state with the least amount of romantic restaurants happened to be our neighbor, New Jersey.
Out of the 3,845 restaurants around the state, just 40 of them called themselves "romantic."
Where is your favorite spot to eat with your loved ones? Give us a shout using the station app below.
