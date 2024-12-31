Looks like 2025 is planning to make a statement when it arrives tomorrow.

It also seems 2024 is getting one last jab before it shows the door.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued across New York, with the National Weather Service saying a foot of snow could fall in certain areas on New Year's Day.

Adding to the snow will be a blast of arctic air that is going to send temperatures plummeting into teeth-chattering numbers.

The NWS also issued a Winter Storm Watch for Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Jefferson, Lewis, Cayuga, Oswego, and Wayne County. It goes in effect at 1PM on January 1 and will remain active until 4 PM Sunday, January 5.

The service warns of "heavy lake effect snow" that could dump upward of 7 inches. The higher elevations are slated to be hit even harder.

This will be a long duration event with fluctuating lake effect snow bands. Though heavy snowfall is anticipated, there is still uncertainty in specific snowfall totals and locations.

It's expected the worst snow will impact Tug Hill and the areas immediately southeast of Lake Ontario.

The National Weather Service said whipping winds up to 35 miles per hour could create even more hazardous conditions - especially for motorists.

The NWS urges those who must travel to drive with extreme caution; especially between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The worst driving conditions are expected during the Thursday morning commute.

Weather watchers warn of "narrow bands of heavy snow [that] could bring rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities" during these times.

More areas could fall under the Winter Storm Watch because lake effect snow is notoriously difficult to track since its direction is based on where the wind is blowing.

This could mean snowfall totals and tracking are likely to change in the days leading up to this winter event.

As for the chilly weather, a cold snap will seep into the region on New Year's Day. The NWS says temperatures will start falling from the day's high of 41 to the mid-20s by the evening.

In the Utica area, temperatures will then remain in the low 20s to mid-teens.

North Country, like Boonville, will see even chillier weather, with temperatures hitting the single digits by the weekend.

Max Velocity, who runs the Severe Weather Center on YouTube, warns the first 2 weeks of January could bring the temperatures to near record lows.

He says the area is on track to be hit by multiple cold weather systems throughout the month of January, with weather models indicating a powerful arctic blast impacting the area starting next Wednesday, January 8th.

Velocity notes the weather could change since it is more than a week out, but both the Global Forecasting System (GFS model) and the European Model agree that some sort of cold weather pattern is on tap for most of the United States.

This also raises the likelihood of future snow events, with the potential for a heavy winter storm around January 8.

The National Weather Service says there is a slight risk of heavy snow between January 4 to January 10.

WIBX will speak with Ray Stagich of The Weather Channel once there is more confidence in the models and keep you up to date with this potentially severe winter storm.

In the meantime, looks like the first day of 2025 will be chock full of active weather.

Starting with a change in the temperatures and lake effect snow, Central New York may also see peeks of the Northern lights once the sun sets on the first day of the new year.

Here's hoping this isn't an indicator of the year to come and instead 2025 getting out all its wild energy in one go.

