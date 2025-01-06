New York earned another huge bragging right when it comes to college education.

The state continues to prove itself a national leader in the education department; especially when it comes to its colleges and universities.

New York was found to have the top universities for those wanting a career in marketing, veterinary care, and law. The state is also home to one of the top 10 colleges in the entire country.

While attending a prestigious college or university can be a large expense, New York was also celebrated when it came to obtaining an affordable education.

These are just some recent examples about the state's higher education scene. New York has been equally praised for its high school and elementary educational systems as well.

Now, a new study looked into the states that cared most for students' emotional wellbeing. Surprising no one, New York also dominated the report.

SmileHub didn't just name New York among the best states for college students, it ranked it in the #2 spot.

States were compared on their nightlife options, university quality, graduation rate, earning potential for graduates, and population share for those between ages 18 and 35.

The Empire State ranked highest in terms of nightlife, which was 4th best overall. The state ranked 5th in quality, 7th in graduation rate, and 8th in earning potential.

The only state to best New York was Massachusetts, which also tends to hoard glory when it comes to education accolades.

With high school juniors now starting to think about the colleges they'd like to attend, studies like these can help tip the scales in New York's favor.

While some may prioritize obtaining the best education possible, others may consider factors like earning potential and social opportunities.

The good thing is New York excels in all those categories, making our state among the best to seek a higher education.

