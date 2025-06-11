Three major cities in Upstate New York are giving the big thumbs up to hitchhikers.

While the days of hitchhiking have come to an end thanks to a rise in rideshare programs and increased public transportation, thousands of Americans admit to doing it every year.

However, not everyone is comfortable with allowing a stranger into their car because of the horror stories of hitchhiking gone wrong.

Upstate New York Leads among Best Cities for Hitchhiking

A Cash for Cars survey of about 3,000 self-professed hitchhikers revealed where they had the best luck.

Get our free mobile app

While the #1 city in America was Cheyenne, Wyoming, three cities in the Upstate New York area a lot of love.

Syracuse made the list and ranked as the third best cities for hitchhikers in New York.

DenisTangneyJr from Getty Images Signature DenisTangneyJr from Getty Images Signature loading...

Those who have hitchhiked in the city say the residents are resilient and resourceful.

Respondents also said those who live in the city are less likely to leave people out in the cold. Some said that in cases where they weren't picked up, drivers hooked them up with a hot coffee and directions.

The second best city for hitchhikers in New York was Rochester.

Tcassidy0361 from Getty Images Tcassidy0361 from Getty Images loading...

The Flower City earned its ranking thanks to its hardworking locals, who were described as proud and blue-collar.

Those who bummed a free ride in the city said the people there were practical but warm, which made them more likely to look out for others seemingly down on their luck.

Others said when they weren't looking for a ride very long after flashing the universal hitchhiking sign.

Finally, coming in as the best city in New York for hitchhikers was Buffalo.

Heather Shimmin from Getty Images Pro Heather Shimmin from Getty Images Pro loading...

Respondents said the people there are "tough, warm, and relentlessly community-minded. They also don't let each other fall through the cracks."

Those who tried hitching a ride, especially during the colder months, said it wasn't very long before someone pulled over and told them to "hop in."

Hitchhiking Is Dying in America

A recent poll found only 16% of drivers are willing to pick up a hitchhiker, which is sharply down from its heyday during the 1950s.

Many can argue Americans were a lot more trusting in the years after World War II.

By the 80s, that practice sharply plummeted - and not just because drivers felt more unsafe. It was due to hitchhikers disappearing.

As for drivers, a resounding 65% believe picking up a hitchhiker would result in their own disappearance.

When asked if they would let their teenage self hitchhike, a whopping 88% said absolutely not.

That all being said, if a hitchhiker needs to bum a ride in New York, they will most likely find someone willing to help them out if they're in Syracuse, Rochester, or Buffalo.

Also, check out this historic photo of two teens trying to hitchhike their way to Woodstock in 1969!

Pop Cop Out Three Lions/Getty Images loading...

Where Dogs Attack USPS Workers The Most In New York State These numbers are from the USPS