Some states are more dangerous than others when it comes to enjoying their nightlife.

Depending on where you live, plans may look slightly different as you head out for a night with friends or a loved one.

Some will leave their home with discreet self defense weapons, like those cat-shaped keychains that actually are meant to poke a person in the eye. Others write down where they'll be and what time they expect to be home, along with instructions on what to do if they're late.

But if you were to name the state one is most likely to do all the above, you may be inclined to say it's New York.

As it turns out, the Empire State is one of the safest in the nation for those hitting the town at night.

Why Is New York the Third Safest State at Night?

Jason Stone Injury Law looked into all 50 states to determine which residents face a higher risk of being the victim of a crime or suffering an injury.

The most dangerous state for nightlife was Tennessee, which has a rate of 352.46 aggravated assaults and 350.01 intimidation offenses per 100,000 residents.

Delaware ranked second because it has the worst pick pocketing rate while Oregon ranked third worst because of its high purse-snatching rate.

On the flipside, New York has the third lowest risk of suffering an injury or being the victim of a crime at night.

Although the state has the highest intimidation offense rate in the country, at 621.61 per 100,000 residents, it had some of the lowest rates for fatal crashes caused by drugs or alcohol, as well as assault, and purse snatching.

Also boosting New York's numbers was its robust police force, which gave the state a better police presence than other states.

Data Used to Determine This?

Jason Stone Injury Law pulled federal data to rank the states based on their nightlife.

Sources include the Bureau of Labor Statistics, FBI Crime Data Explorer, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

