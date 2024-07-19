If you had an inkling that New York State isn't exactly the sharpest tool in the shed, your instincts are pretty accurate.

What makes a "dumb" state? According to HomeSnacks, there's plenty of ways to measure a state and its residents' overall IQ.

Markers include percentage of residents who dropped out of high school, those without a college degree, and total number of those who achieved a higher education.

DISCLAIMER: Please note Townsquare Media is not calling states "smart" or "dumb." We are reporting on material created by another outlet that isn't affiliated with us. All complaints and criticisms should be directed at HomeSnacks.

The south pretty much dominated the top 10 "dumbest" states with Nevada claiming the #1 spot, where it was found "barely more than 1 in 5 [people were] smart enough to go to college."

As for the other states making the top 10, and therefore earning their very own dunce hat - here they are in respective order: Mississippi, Arkansas, New Mexico, Alabama, Louisiana, West Virginia, Kentucky, Texas, and Tennessee.

While New York wasn't included in the top 10 "dumbest" states, it still managed to perform very poorly in this latest national roundup and earned a spot in the top 25. Overall, the Empire State was ranked the 22nd "dumbest" state in America.

New York's high school dropout rate is currently 12% while the percentage of the state's total population is 39 percent.

While people may have their opinions about what truly classifies a state as "dumb," showing up so high on this national ranking may explain a few things that are rotten in the state of New York.

Personal opinions aside, this finding is an embarrassment since all of our neighboring states are so-called smartypants, with Vermont securing the title of "smartest" in the nation.

Connecticut was ranked 6th smartest, while Massachusetts and Pennsylvania managed to score in the teens.

If it is of any solace, Rhode Island was also found to be a dummy and was branded the 21st "dumbest" state.

What do you think about New York's performance on this latest list? Let us know by giving us a shout via the station app below.

