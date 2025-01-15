Watch Out! Another Convincing Toll Scam Targeting New York Phones

A convincing new scam is tricking New Yorkers into handing over their banking information.

Lately, my phone has been blowing up with scam messages that have me thinking, "Could this scam be anymore obvious?"

But not everyone is tech savvy and might not know they are being targeted.

A new scam, however, isn't as easy to spot and has already tricked several people into revealing their personal and banking information.

It is sophisticated enough that my own parents almost fell for it when these messages popped up on their phones.

Megan Stone/TSM Megan Stone/TSM loading...

As you can see, these messages came from two different senders yet they purported the same message that seemed pretty legitimate.

The message reads:

Your vehicle has an unpaid toll bill. To avoid excessive late fees on your bill, please settle it promptly. Thank you for your cooperation! Total amount: $6.99

The message then directs the recipient to visit a website to clear their slate.

Considering the bill amount seems relatively minor and how everyone pretty much drives on toll roads, it's easy to see how people could be fooled by this scam.

ViktorCap/Think Stock ViktorCap/Think Stock loading...

However, here's what you need to ask yourself in order for the wheels to fall off this particular ruse: How did these people get your phone number from your car?

While your E-ZPass may have your number on file, all electronic toll bills are sent to the physical address linked to your license plate via the Department of Motor Vehicles.

That's because there is no way to link a phone number to a license plate.

Aura.com reports license plates are also not connected to your name, social security number or your driver's license number.

That's because all that information is protected by the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act (DPPA), which ensures people without just cause can't glean personal information by running your plates.

That, and, E-ZPass nor Tolls By Mail cannot collect fees via text message or email. They can only do so by sending invoices via snail mail.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Lastly, the most glaring issue in this latest text scam is that the sender doesn't identify themselves nor do they reveal where the toll originated from - meaning this message is blasted out like a massive fish net, hoping that it reaches enough suckers who will fall for the scam.

It just says "your vehicle has an unpaid toll bill" with the intent the recipient fills in the blanks.

It never mentions your car make or model, nor does it address your license plate and what road the unpaid toll is for.

That means this scam falls apart to those aware of this information. And now that you are caught up to speed, now you know these messages are completely fake and should be deleted.

New York State Automated Camera Tickets Are A Scam? New York State Automated Camera Tickets Are A Scam?

Get our free mobile app

7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Becoming The Victim Of A Vacation Rental Property Scam Before you book a vacation rental property, there are seven steps you should take in order to avoid becoming the victim of a vacation rental property scam. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor