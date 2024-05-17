Two New Pot Shops Popping Up in Central New York

Now that the floodgates of marijuana licensure have opened there will continue to be more and more LEGAL pot shops popping up in Central New York. While there is only one still in Utica, there are two more opening up this weekend in Central New York!

Leafy Wonders

One of those Marijuana Dispensaries is known as Leafy Wonders. They are located in Fulton, NY and will be holding a Grand Opening this weekend. Leafy Wonders is self-described as,

Your go-to destination for premium cannabis products and expert guidance in Fulton, NY. At Leafy Wonders, we’re passionate about helping you discover the perfect blend of products to enhance your wellness and enjoyment.

As part of the Grand Opening festivities, Leafy Wonders is having a live music performance by Just Joe from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration happens from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and you can expect a fun-filled day with music, food and fun! Bring your friends. They are located at 956 S 1st Street in Fulton.

Joe's Buds

The second dispensary setting up shop is called Joe's Buds. The owner of the shop took to social media back on May 13th to announce the 8 day countdown to the opening of his location at 4658 Onondaga Blvd in Syracuse. His opening date is slated for Tuesday, May 21st.

At each of these dispensaries there are a variety of products you can choose to enjoy from smokable flower to edible gummies. This isn't your grandfather's weed either. So, if you want to partake in the benefit of legalized Mary Jane, you can visit these two locations soon!

Locally, you can take advantage of the Utica Dispensary, Exit 31 Exotic, on Genesee Street in Utica or take a trip up to Verona and try out Verona Collective. According to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management there are currently 127 legally licensed dispensaries in New York State. You can see the full list at cannabis.ny.gov.

A Look Inside Exit 31 Exotic, Utica's First Marijuana Dispensary Townsquare Utica was on scene for the grand opening of Exit 31 Exotic , Utica's first officially licensed pot shop. The store is located at 255 Genesee Street in Downtown Utica. Gallery Credit: Megan

Legendary Upstate New York Bar For Sale If you've ever celebrated a St. Patrick's Day Parade in Utica, you've likely threw back a few at Griffin's Pub in Downtown Utica. Now, the legendary watering hole is up for sale and you can take the opportunity to bring it in to the next generation of ownership. Gallery Credit: Andrew Derminio