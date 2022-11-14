It still may put a smile on your face, but this Central New York mural has definitely seen brighter days.

The city of Utica is looking to hire someone to redo the large 'Sunburst' mural overlooking Liberty Bell Park in downtown Utica - at the corner of Genesee and Lafayette Streets.

The wall the building sits on it deteriorating - as is the mural - and the city is looking to use funding from the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative to restore the wall, and create a new mural.

via Mayor Robert Palmieri on Facebook via Mayor Robert Palmieri on Facebook loading...

"The city will seek qualified artists and a public process will determine the final design. The city welcomes all proposals for the mural site including the recreation of the current “Sunburst” mural or alternative concepts," Mayor Robert Palmieri said on Facebook.

Further, the city will take submitted concepts and the 'top proposals' will be made public and a public vote would determine the new look.

“The Sunburst Mural has been a part of our cityscape and our culture for decades and has served as a showcase for all to see," Palmieri said. "My administration is committed to having world-class talent painting the mural that will help define our city.”

This is the second downtown makeover city officials are currently seeking public input on. Utica's debuted a Complete Street designs for downtown chunk of Genesee Street, which included lane reduction and the addition of bike lanes.

Credit - Retro Sorrento via Facebook Credit - Retro Sorrento via Facebook loading...

Another downtown building mural was recently unveiled - along the side of the Player's of Utica Community Theater on State Street (depicted above).

