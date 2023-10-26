New Hartford Superintendent Talks Bus Garage, Teachers Contract

New Hartford Central School District Superintendent Cosimo "Coz" Tangora appeared on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show this week to discuss the recent controversy over a new bus garage in the district.

The district recently took the bus garage proposal off this December's capital project vote after several residents voiced significant opposition to using a plot of land behind Myles Elementary School on Clinton Road in the Town of New Hartford. The decision to table the garage was a unanimous decision by the board of education.

Tangora said is was very evident that district residents opposed using the Myles location because it would have impacted and reduced a portion of the woods behind the elementary school. Another proposal for a school bus garage will be a part of the December 2028 capital project.

According to a release from the district, "In preparation for the December 2028 vote, a community-wide committee will be formed to review the process, plan and possible sites for a new bus garage, which is still a need for the district." The release explained that representatives from the school district community, as well as the Town of New Hartford, will make up the committee.

Tangora said there is no other district owned property that would be able to serve as an ideal location for a new bus garage. He said the current location which is located at the high school near the sports complex is outdated and is in critical need of replacement, especially as the district begins to prepare for the zero emissions bus requirements. However, Tangora has stated that the need for a new bus garage is not specifically related to the new electric bus requirements. He said a new bus garage has been needed for several years.

Teachers Contract

Superintendent Tangora also answered questions about the expired New Hartford Teachers contract, which ran out in June. Tangora said he was happy to report that he feels they're "close" to an agreement. He said he's very optimistic that a resolution to contract talks will come soon. At issue are incremental pay increases and health insurance contributions.

Listen to the complete interview with Coz Tangora below via our YouTube live channel.



