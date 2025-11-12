Multiple Crashes Tuesday Due to Heavy Snow in New Hartford

The season's first real snowfall created dangerous conditions for travelers on Tuesday causing multiple car collisions in New Hartford, according to Police Chief Ron Fontaine.

Fontaine says there were at least 12 separate automobile collisions and 4 calls for assistance where vehicles slid off the roadway, primarily due to drivers not reducing their speed for conditions. The snow came heaviest just after the early morning commute in the region, creating slippery conditions.

Fontaine says, at approximately 9:30 a.m., New Hartford Police responded to a collision on New Hartford Street where a 2010 Chevrolet Sedan collided with a Town of New Hartford snowplow. The sedan was traveling northbound at the time and while negotiating a curve in the roadway, lost control according to Fontaine, then entered the southbound lane and struck the plow that was traveling in the south bound lane on New Hartford Street.

Police say the operator of the snowplow, 51-year-old Matthew Jones of New Hartford was not injured. However, 65-year-old Christine Carino,of Frankfort, the operator of the sedan, was transported to Wynn Hospital for non-life-threatening chest injuries. Fontaine says, Carino was issued uniformed traffic tickets for violation of NYS VTL 1180(a) - which is Unreasonable Speed and NYS VTL 306(b), Operating an Un-inspected Motor Vehicle.

No additional information on the accident is available.

Slippery conditions are expected to continue through Thursday, with slightly warming temperatures and sunshine in the forecast on Friday and Saturday.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

