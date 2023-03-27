New Hartford Represented in Women’s NCAA Elite 8 Monday Night

When the Ohio State Buckeyes handed the women of UConn a 73-61 loss on Saturday, their first in the Sweet 16 since 2005, New Hartford was represented. Now, as the Buckeyes' play for another upset to make it into the NCAA Women's Final 4, the Spartans will be represented once again by native and all-time New Hartford leading scorer Kaia Henderson.

Henderson graduated early from New Hartford to play at Ohio State in the Spring of 2022, and now she's on the team seeking one of the biggest upsets of the entire tournament.

Henderson, a 5' 6" freshman who lived in Utica and played for New Hartford is the Spartans' all-time leading scorer with 2,092 points after just three years. She's also fifth on the Section III girls basketball all-time scoring list.

As a junior at New Hartford, Henderson fielded offers from several top Division I programs around the country, including Syracuse, Binghamton, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, UMass, and even Monday night's opponent, Virginia Tech. Her mind was set on going to Ohio State following an April 2021 visit to the school. She told Syracuse.com she didn't choose Syracuse because she wanted to expand her exposure by attending a school in another state.

As a freshman with Ohio State, Henderson has gotten limited playing time so far this season. She's played nearly 43 minutes in a total of 13 games and has scored 13-points. She's 3 for 3 from the free throw line, has 4 rebounds and one steal. Still, her reasoning for joining Ohio State early in the spring of last year was to get a head start on creating chemistry with her new team. A possible trip to the NCAA Final 4 was probably something that wasn't on her mind at the time.

On Monday night in Seattle, 3rd seed Henderson and the Buckeyes will face top seeded Virginia Tech in a game that will be televised on ESPN at 9 p.m.. The winner of the game moves on to the final four to play #3 seed LSU on Friday night.

