The New Hartford Police Department is intensely cracking down on crime that is being committed in their town. Habitual offenders committing crimes such as retail theft, have gained the ire of police and one of those offenders was placed under arrest for the 14th time.

The New Hartford Police Department announced the arrest of 41-year-old Joe Lopez. Lopez is a Utica resident with an extensive history of criminal activity. According to police, his previous charges are related to drugs, theft and falsifying business records. Lopez, who had 13 active warrants from the New Hartford Police Department prior to his most recent offense, was apprehended following a larceny incident at Home Depot on January 21.

According to New Hartford Police, Lopez and an alleged accomplice, 53-year-old Erin Holden of Utica, allegedly stole over $500 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot store. The department's investigation revealed Lopez’s warrants stem from multiple thefts at businesses across the region, including Kohl’s, TJ Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and other Home Depot locations.

Officials say as a result of the investigation, Lopez has been charged with 14 counts of Petit Larceny and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree. The felony charge was brought under a new law aimed at addressing individuals engaged in organized schemes to steal retail goods. Authorities determined the aggregate value of the stolen merchandise exceeded $1,000, triggering the felony threshold and Grand Larceny charge.

Following his arrest, Lopez was processed and taken to the Centralized Arraignment Court, where he will answer for the charges against him. Holden, his alleged accomplice, was issued an Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of New Hartford Local Criminal Court in February 2025.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police Department Facebook page. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

